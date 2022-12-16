The Dietrich Theater is excited to be partnering with WVIA to show All Creatures Great and Small sneak preview on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.

Chris Norton from WVIA will present this free sneak preview of episode 1 and other coming attractions, along with handing out amazing door prizes!

Wedding bells chime and animal ailments abound in the highly-anticipated new season of All Creatures Great and Small. Season 3 begins in spring in 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle. Should their wedding go off without a hitch?

The pressure is on, and while his scheme to participate in the government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the veterinary practice, it could put James on the outs with local farmers. Helen, too, will face new challenges, not least of them letting go of her old life and finding her new place within the welcoming, yet eccentric, embrace of Skeldale House. Tristan, having passed his exams at long last, must now face the world as a qualified vet. Will he rise to the occasion?

And, more importantly, will he win big brother Siegfried’s approval? As war with Germany looms on the horizon, Skeldale House’s irrepressible but unpredictable proprietor, Siegfried, contends with painful memories of his own experiences during World War I, when he served in combat with the Army Veterinary Corps. And what’s ahead for the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey and her pampered Pekingese, Tricki Woo?

The admission to this sneak preview is free and is just in time for the season 3 premiere on PBS Masterpiece on January 8. Free reservations are available but not necessary at wvia.org/events or by calling 570-836-1022×3.