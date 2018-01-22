Jobs

Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

January 22nd, 2018 4:02 pm

<p dir="ltr">“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.” <p dir="ltr">Alicia Breita <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.”

Alicia Breita

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.” <p dir="ltr">Cindy Breita <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.”

Cindy Breita

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.” <p dir="ltr">Trevor Blewett <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.”

Trevor Blewett

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“I go out every morning and shoot my bow.” <p dir="ltr">Devon Clarke <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“I go out every morning and shoot my bow.”

Devon Clarke

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“Fly my drone.” <p dir="ltr">Robert Clarke <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“Fly my drone.”

Robert Clarke

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.” <p dir="ltr">Christopher Vernon <p dir="ltr">Scranton

“Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.”

Christopher Vernon

Scranton

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


