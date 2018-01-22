Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.”
Alicia Breita
Factoryville
“Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.”
Cindy Breita
Factoryville
“Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.”
Trevor Blewett
Factoryville
“I go out every morning and shoot my bow.”
Devon Clarke
Factoryville
“Fly my drone.”
Robert Clarke
Factoryville
“Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.”
Christopher Vernon
Scranton
“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.”
Alicia Breita
Factoryville
“Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.”
Cindy Breita
Factoryville
“Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.”
Trevor Blewett
Factoryville
“I go out every morning and shoot my bow.”
Devon Clarke
Factoryville
“Fly my drone.”
Robert Clarke
Factoryville
“Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.”
Christopher Vernon
Scranton