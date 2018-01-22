Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.”

Alicia Breita

Factoryville

“Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.”

Cindy Breita

Factoryville

“Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.”

Trevor Blewett

Factoryville

“I go out every morning and shoot my bow.”

Devon Clarke

Factoryville

“Fly my drone.”

Robert Clarke

Factoryville

“Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.”

Christopher Vernon

Scranton

“I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.” Alicia Breita Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180117_195742-1.jpg “I like to go for walks and watch the snow fall. It makes me feel relaxed.” Alicia Breita Factoryville “Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.” Cindy Breita Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180117_195846-2-1.jpg “Ice skating on the pond in my backyard.” Cindy Breita Factoryville “Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.” Trevor Blewett Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180117_212207-1.jpg “Snowboarding. Elk Mountain is one of my favorites. I also go to Montage Mountain every now and then.” Trevor Blewett Factoryville “I go out every morning and shoot my bow.” Devon Clarke Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180117_212741-1.jpg “I go out every morning and shoot my bow.” Devon Clarke Factoryville “Fly my drone.” Robert Clarke Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180117_212913-1.jpg “Fly my drone.” Robert Clarke Factoryville “Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.” Christopher Vernon Scranton http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_getPart-2-3-1.jpg “Going to the movies. I write movie reviews as a hobby.” Christopher Vernon Scranton