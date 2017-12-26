More Than Movies: Dietrich Theater celebrates season of wonder, gratitude

This is the season of wonder and the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater has so many wonders of the last year to ponder with gratitude. Our little theater at the gateway of the Endless Mountains has witnessed so much dedication from our sponsors, so much support of those who attend classes and events, and so much support of volunteers. A challenging fiscal year at the movies will be remembered longer for many small and not-so-small wonders.

These are some of the wonders of 2017 we celebrate and for which we thank you:

• You, our community, enabled us to repair our roof. Band-aid solutions to a leaky roof are no longer necessary, thanks to you.

• So many individuals and businesses have sponsored our programs and events, making them free for everyone: Film Favorites, Christmas in our Hometown, storytelling events and many more. Our community is so very grateful.

• Volunteers gave 8,000 hours to the Dietrich in 2017. Gift bags, maintenance jobs, help at events and so much more.

• We have been so enriched by our partnership with the Kitson Arts Alliance, enabling us to bring in many special exhibits. Our Rock and Roll in Art in Music celebration was the first ever and attended by so many.

• Four film festivals last year brought an ever-widening audience, enabling us to bring in more than 80 foreign and independent movies in one year. Who would have thought that Tunkhannock could be a Mecca for film festivals?

• London and New York theatre performances on screen in Tunkhannock? Yes, National Theatre Live is alive and well at the Dietrich. Nine stellar plays were here at the Dietrich last year. You supported them. 2018 will bring more.

• More than 1,000 people celebrated the holiday season by coming to the free showings of It’s a “Wonderful Life” and “Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas.” Two cinematic treasures are now traditions in Tunkhannock.

• More than 50 women and men have discovered Chair Yoga at the Dietrich, and Warrior Writers serves six to eight military veterans. Both are sponsored by the NEPA Health Care Foundation.

• A Rain Garden at the Dietrich Theater is a work of art and the solution to roof water run-off, thanks to Williams Oil. A thing of beauty replaces an eyesore.

• Storytelling is an art that the Dietrich celebrates with storytellers Fiona Powell and Hal Pratt. In 2017 Hal, now a resident of our area, performed on the Dietrich Stage and Fiona told her stories to Roslund School students. An ancient tradition continues.

• A new Book Swap right outside the Dietrich. The Rotary Club of Tunkhannock built it, installed it and filled it. Take a book, leave a book. A little unexpected wonder.

• Most of all, we celebrate you who come to movies, classes or events at the Dietrich. It is you who make us who we are. And we want to see you soon and often.

All of us at the Dietrich Theater wish you a Happy New Year. We can’t wait to discover with you the wonders of 2018!

More Than Movies Margie Young