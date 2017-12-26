Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Dec. 27, 2017

VISUAL ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS

Marywood University graduate students’ exhibits, now through Jan. 8 in the Mahady Gallery, in the Shields Center for Visual Arts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Galleries follow the Marywood University holiday and winter break schedule. Cost: free. Info/appointments: fuller.m@maryu.marywood.edu.

‘A Day in the Life of an Anthracite Miner: The Remarkable Coalmining Artwork of Remo Trieste Russo,’ 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lackawanna Historical Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. Local historian Charles Kumpas will provide a “guided tour” of the working life of an anthracite miner using a series of 12 paintings done by artist and Scranton native Remo Trieste Russo. Cost: free. Info: 570-344-3841 or lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

The Ballet Theatre of Scranton and Marywood University present the 42nd annual production of ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28 at the Marywood Sette LaVerghetta Theater. Cost: free. General public tickets are available two hours prior to each specific performance at the Marywood box office. Sponsorships are also available in advance for seating benefits. Info: balletscranton.org or call 570-347-2867.

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of the Timber Toe, A Victorian Melodrama by Dennis Rosa, Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 1-4 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; admission to the Jan. 25 performance is discounted at $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com.

LITERARY ARTS

‘Only One You’ reading and activities, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Abington Community Library. Drop in anytime during this event, paint a rock to be displayed on library grounds, read through the book “Only One You” and enter your name for the chance to win a copy of the book. Miss Laura will read the book at 3 and at 4 p.m. Though the book is written for children, all ages are invited to paint a rock. Sponsored by the Abington Heights Civic League.

Mystery and Detective Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Abington Community Library. Selection: Sarah Strohmeyer’s ‘Bubbles Unbound.’ Info/register: 570-587-3440.

ARTS, CRAFTS & MORE

Harry Potter DIY Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Abington Community Library. Pop in to make a pretzel wand, or Harry Potter bookmark. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

