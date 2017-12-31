More Than Movies: New year provides new beginnings at the Dietrich Theater

Happy New Year to all our friends near and far.

A new year is a chance to learn something new in a class, jump-start a healthy lifestyle with yoga or see a movie or play that opens up a new world – all at the Dietrich Theater.

The year 2018 promises so much.

I will start by telling you what’s coming up in January, with a sneak peek at February. We invite you to discover something new in the coming year.

• For the first time ever, the Dietrich will host “The Blues in Art and Music,” with a special reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. In collaboration with the Kitson Arts Alliance, this free event will feature the art and photography of John Rockland, Scott Nichols, Erika Gibson-Bertram, and Katrina King. At the same time, the music of Matt Bennick Project and The Electric Trio will fill the Evans Theater.

Browse the galleries, meet the artists, sit down and enjoy musical artistry in the Evans Theater and celebrate the rich history of the blues. Enjoy light refreshments while you immerse yourself in a great American art form. Come join us. Admission is free.

• For its 75th anniversary, “Casablanca,” the classic film with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, will be on the big screen at the Dietrich at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, thanks to sponsor Sandy Henry. These free showings are part of the Dietrich Film Favorites series, featuring a free favorite film once a month.

• Can you believe the musical “Follies,” performed by National Theatre Live of London will be onscreen at the Dietrich at 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 21 and 28? Come and transport yourself back to New York 1971 at a party of the Follies girls on the stage of the Weismann Theatre before it is torn down the next day.

A dazzling new production not to be missed.

• John Tindell of Northhampton College will present “Celebrating Stephen King” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, an evening of insight into one of the most prolific and popular American authors. He will explore the impact of Stephen King’s immense catalog of stories, from the page to the screen, and examine how his work influenced pop culture. All are welcome to this free presentation.

• January will end with a chance to go with Jeff Mitchell on his hikes in the area, but you can do it from your comfortable theater seat at the Dietrich. Mitchell will present “Hiking through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

This free visual journey will take you to places not too far away that will make you realize what a wondrous and beautiful world of nature surrounds us.

For a quick February sneak peek:

• You can look forward to Winter Fest, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, March 8. Three weeks of the best foreign and independent films. Opening night features “Ladybird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

• Wyoming County Reads features two Stephen King novellas, “Rita and the Shawshank Redemption” and “The Body,” and the films based on them, “Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me.”

• Auditions for the community theater production of “Two for Murder” will be held Saturday, Feb. 24 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 713-962-9029.

Check us out at dietrichtheater.com and sign up for our weekly newsletter online or call 570-996-1500 to be put on our mailing list.

A new year and so much to do at the Dietrich. Next week I will tell you about the classes. What will bring you to the Dietrich this winter?

We certainly hope to see you soon and often.

More Than Movies Margie Young