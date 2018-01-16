Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Jan. 17, 2018

AUDITIONS & CALLS FOR ENTRY

Our Town Art Scholarship: Entry deadline is Jan. 19. For seniors at Abington Heights High School. Info: gatheringplacecs.org.

The Wally Gordon Community Singers open membership: Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts are presented per season, one in early December and the other in early May. Rehearsals will begin Jan. 23 and are held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the music room at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Info: 570-561-6005 or wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.

Auditions for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ 7 p.m. Jan. 28 through 30 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The show is directed by Matthew Wegener, musical direction is by Jennifer Hunter, and choreography by Jamie Burns. The cast has an age range of 15 and above. Children ages 8 to 10 will be auditioned for the “Hosanna Procession” scene. All who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice (a song from the show is preferred). A short dance routine will also be auditioned. Sheet music is preferred: an accompanist will be available. Performance dates are March 10, 11, 16 to 18, and 23 to 25. Info: 570-283-2195.

Auditions for ‘Reserve Two for Murder,’ by appointment between 5 and 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Dietrich Theater. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25. This dramatic comedy, written by John Randall and directed by Brenda Fager, will be presented April 27 through 29 in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio at the Dietrich. Cast members needed: six women, seven men and one girl between 9 and 13 years old. Actors/actresses should prepare a comedic one-minute monologue (not from the play) and may be asked to read from the script. Rehearsals begin March 12. There are also several positions available for people interested in working behind the scenes. Info/appointments: 713-962-9029.

VISUAL ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS

Dietrich Film Favorites: ‘Casablanca,’ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Dietrich Theater. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, view this film classic “Casablanca” on the big screen. Cost: free admission; sponsored by Sandy and Tom Henry.

Songwriters’ Round Table, 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place. Calling all Songwriters! Join others and hone your craft.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Follies,’ 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and will be shown on screen at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member and senior tickets and $10 for child/student tickets.

Winter Fest 2018 Preview Day, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free admission and discounted concession. Get an idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2018 movies are about, by seeing the trailers for all 21 films.

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of the Timber Toe, A Victorian Melodrama by Dennis Rosa, Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 1-4 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; admission to the Jan. 25 performance is discounted at $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com.

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania, 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Jeff Mitchell, this program will showcase Pennsylvania’s beautiful parks and natural areas, including hiking trails and waterways, with a focus on locations in NEPA. Cost: free. Books by Jeff Mitchell will be available for sale, benefiting the theater.

Valentine’s Showcase, Product Market and Benefit Concert, Feb. 9 at the Waverly Community House (Comm). The showcase, which will feature vendors offering Valentine’s Day gift items, will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and shopping, with the concert running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: showcase tickets are $4 before Jan. 26 or $5 after; tickets for the concert are $40 before Jan. 26 or $50 after. Proceeds benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Comm. Tickets: available in person at the Waverly Community House, Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit and Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org.

Winter Fest 2018 Opening Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Dietrich Theater. An evening of two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine and beer by Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery and a brownie sundae dessert. Cost: $25. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500.

Winter Fest 2018, Feb. 16 through March 8 at the Dietrich Theater. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Dietrich Film Favorites: ‘Stand By Me,’ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free admission; sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

After School Players performance, 11 a.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A play directed by Brenda Fager and performed by the Dietrich After School Players. Cost: $5.

Post Winter Fest Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 9 at the Dietrich Theater. Discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: free.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ 2 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member/senior tickets and $10 for child/student tickets. Info: 570-996-1500.

Leprechaun Lore, 11 a.m. March 17 at the Dietrich Theater. Storyteller and leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show the audience what leprechauns “really” look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one and what to do after catching one. Suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Cost: free.

Improv Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 19-April 16 at the Dietrich Theater. Join with others in developing stories on the spur of the moment, and see how unscripted dialogue, plot and action can be a learning experience. For ages 18 and up. No experience necessary. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Open Mic Night with Paint House, 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages and types. This month’s featured guest is Paint House, an alternative, pop rock band from Bethlehem, with roots in Scranton and Philadelphia. Info: 570-996-1500.

The Lackawanna Trail Drama Club presents ‘Out of the Frying Pan’ by Francis Swann, 7 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25 A comedy centering on six young would-be Broadway actors trying to get their big break in NYC. at the First National Bank Auditorium at Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr High School. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students and $2 for Lackawanna Trail students.

‘Peoples of the Susquehanna River’ movie event, 11 a.m. March 24 at the Deitrich Theater. This film, produced by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media, explores tribes of the Eastern Woodlands, the Susquehannocks, the Lenni Lenape and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, as well as findings of varied prehistoric tribes whose existence dates back over 1,000 years ago. The film will be followed by a question and answer session. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

LITERARY ARTS

Winter Challenge, now through Feb. 23 at the Abington Community Library. All ages are invited to participate. Complete a BINGO sheet full of fun wintry activities for the chance to win prizes. In February, check out magical Harry Potter-themed activities to accompany the 2018 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice: Wizarding World of Ice. Join an intergenerational book club, make your own wand and learn about fantastic beasts. Info: 570-587-3440.

‘Embattled Freedom’ with Jim Remsen, 3 p.m. March 18 at the Dietrich Theater. A history talk with local author Jim Remsen about the fugitive-slave settlement in Waverly and its record of valor during the Civil War. A journalist and Waverly Township native, Jim Remsen, will discuss research findings in his book, “Embattled Freedom,” about the thirteen black men from his hometown who volunteered for the Union Army and returned south into harm’s way. He also will describe the northern racial attitudes of the period and tell about the local abolitionists who helped the areas black residents in various ways for decades. This multimedia presentation will be followed by a book signing.

ARTS, CRAFTS & MORE

Decorative Painting, 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 17 through April 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Learn decorative painting techniques while creating pieces for your home or to give as gifts. For ages 16 to adult. Instructor: Teresa Brewer. Cost: $20 per class, plus cost of painting surface. Pre-registration is required. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Quilting for Everyone, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 17 through March 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 13 and up. Instructors: Terry Keller, Peggy Lane and Ingrid Rogler. Learn early American quilting techniques as you create a quilt using the old-time pattern Monkey’s Wrench and your imagination. Along the way you will learn design techniques and color theory. No experience necessary. Cost: $6 per class; fabric is free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Harry Potter DIY Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Abington Community Library. Pop in to make a pretzel wand, or Harry Potter bookmark. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Fine Wine, Fine Art, 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20 at the Dietrich Theater. Ages 21 and older only; ID required. Instructors: Steve and Amy Colley. Bring your own wine and snacks and immerse yourself in an evening inspired by Impressionist artists. Cost: $25 per class. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Introduction to Stained Glass, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Students will learn to work with a design, cut glass, polish, foil wrap and solder and will leave the class with a finished item. All supplies and equipment provided. Cost: $60. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery and Sculpture, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 13 and up. Series two: Feb. 12 through March 5. Series three: March 12 through April 2. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied. All levels of experience are welcome. Cost: $60 for a four-class series, plus the cost of clay.

Open Studio and Portfolio Prep, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: Feb. 13 through March 6. Series three: March 13 through April 3. For ages 13 to adult. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Cost: $60 for a four-class series, plus the cost of clay. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Fun and Easy Stained Glass Jewelry, 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Create a few pieces of unique wearable jewelry, such as pendants and/or earrings, from pre-cut glass pieces, plates or mini mosaic tiles. See how foiling and soldering pieces can simulate a silver bezel. No experience necessary. Cost: $65, all materials and tools provided. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pastel Painting, 10 to 3 p.m. March 10 and April 14 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. This class is for beginning and experienced pastel painters. Millie Schelling will share her skills and guide each student, beginning with help purchasing materials. An accomplished pastel painter herself, she will help all produce a still life painting, learning how to play lights against shadows and layer color over color to get a three dimensional effect. Cost: $25 per class, plus the cost of materials; call the Dietrich for a supplies list. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Calendars-5.jpg