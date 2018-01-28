Work of New York artist with ties to region featured in Scranton art exhibit

SCRANTON — The watercolors and drawings on display at The University of Scranton’s Hope Horn Gallery in February and early March will have a familiar look to many on campus. Gestural paintings by the exhibiting artist, Berenice D’Vorzon, a New York City artist whose career spans five decades, are on display throughout the Loyola Science Center.

The estate of D’Vorzon, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 82, donated to the university a collection of her large-scale paintings, which are now displayed on multiple floors of the science building.

According to Darlene Miller-Lanning, director of the gallery, D’Vorzon’s style of painting was influenced by abstract expressionism, color field and postmodernism. She also admired American transcendental art and Asian zen art and her work contained many thematic elements, such as the environment and nature, feminism and women’s contributions to the arts, and culture and spirituality.

D’Vorzon’s work has been exhibited in numerous galleries and museums in the U.S. and abroad, including the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo. She also taught studio art at Wilkes University for 20 years and was Miller-Lanning’s first-year advisor.

Miller-Lanning will present “The Berenice D’Vorzon Collection at The University of Scranton” gallery lecture at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in Pearn Puditorium of Brennan Hall. A public reception for the opening of the “Berenice D’Vorzon: Works on Paper” exhibit will follow the lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Hope Horn Gallery on the fourth floor of Hyland Hall.

Both events are free of charge and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 2 to March 9 during gallery hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.