Cancer Institute showcases Mayfield cancer survivor’s photograph on holiday card

SCRANTON — Angela Ceccarelli, a lobular carcinoma survivor, recently partnered with the Cancer Institute to create the design for the organization’s annual holiday card. Each year, the Cancer Institute invites a local cancer survivor to submit artwork for the cover of a holiday card sent to more than 700 people and organizations.

Ceccarelli has been a photographer for the past 31 years and is owner of Angela Ceccarelli Photography in Mayfield. She has two children, Tanner, 18, and Cody, 19.

To honor Ceccarelli’s artistic donation, the Cancer Institute recently presented her with a recognition plaque highlighting her photo.