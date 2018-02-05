More Than Movies: Dietrich Theater chases aways winters ‘blahs’

One of the highlights at the Dietrich Theater this year is Jeff Mitchell’s armchair hiking journey through the incredible beauty of the mountains of our world in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Not all of us are able to take to the hiking trails, but we can all marvel at the views from mountaintops, the fabulous rock formations, and the stunning waterfalls, captured so well by Mitchell in his photos and videos. He ended his presentation with a wonderful reminder for all of us, a quote from our very own Pennsylvania Constitution:

“The people have a right to clean air, pure water and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and aesthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all of the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”

Jeff’s amazing photographic tour is a reminder of why we need to preserve the beautiful land all around us.

Coming up…

Two other ways to immerse yourself in new endeavors are coming up at the Dietrich.

Fine Art, Fine Wine is an evening of learning about an artist while sipping the wine or drink of your choice, then trying your hand at producing your very own rendering of a painting. Steve and Amy Colley will be there to guide and inspire you. Often friends will gather for this special evening and, just recently, a family and their friends came to the Sheldon Art Studio for Fine Art, Fine Wine.

The next Fine Art, Fine Wine events will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20. So much fun and only $25 a person. Call 570-996-1500 to register.

Another way to get involved in a really fun activity is to audition for April performances of a play called “Reserve Two For Murder,” directed by Brenda Fager. This dramatic audience interactive comedy will be presented in our Peg Fassett Performance Studio April 27-29. Auditions will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Dietrich in that studio. No appointment necessary, just show up.

Cast members needed include six women and seven men and one girl between ages 8 and 13. Actors should prepare a comedic one-minute monologue, not from the play, and may be asked to read from the play. If you like to work behind the scenes or on technical needs or would like to learn, you are encouraged to audition. No experience necessary, this is a non-equity production.

Winter Fest Opening Night seats for Feb. 16 are still available, but they are going fast. “Lady Bird” and “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are the movies everyone wants to see. An evening of both, plus light hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and a signature brownie dessert – all for $25. Don’t wait to get your reservations at 570-996-1500.

The Dietrich Theater is your answer to the winter “blahs.” How can you be depressed or bored with so many ways to keep invigorated? And remember – we do it all for you and we want and need to see you soon and often.

The proud painters at a recent Fine Wine, Fine Art event, guided by Steve Colley. From left, Christine Brennan, Barbara Stephenson, Bekah Stuart, Jessica Brennan, Kayla Binner and Roseanne Gates. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Movies.jpg The proud painters at a recent Fine Wine, Fine Art event, guided by Steve Colley. From left, Christine Brennan, Barbara Stephenson, Bekah Stuart, Jessica Brennan, Kayla Binner and Roseanne Gates. Submitted photo

More Than Movies Margie Young