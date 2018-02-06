Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Feb. 7, 2018

AUDITIONS & CALLS FOR ENTRY

‘Cinderella’ ballet auditions, 11 a.m. Feb. 10 in Marywood University’s Center for Athletics and Wellness, Room 230. Pointe experience is preferred, but not required. The performance will be presented May 4 and 5. Info: email Linn McDonald, dance director, at mcdonald.linn@marywood.edu.

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra open rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Tunkhannock Area Middle School auditorium. Musicians of all ages who would like to participate should call 570-289-1090 to discuss openings and obtain the music for the rehearsal pieced. There are openings for all instruments, especially strings. Info: northerntiersymphony@yahoo.com, or www.northerntiersymphony.org.

Auditions for ‘Reserve Two for Murder,’ by appointment between 5 and 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Dietrich Theater. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25. This dramatic comedy, written by John Randall and directed by Brenda Fager, will be presented April 27 through 29 in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio at the Dietrich. Cast members needed: six women, seven men and one girl between 9 and 13 years old. Actors/actresses should prepare a comedic one-minute monologue (not from the play) and may be asked to read from the script. Rehearsals begin March 12. There are also several positions available for people interested in working behind the scenes. Info/appointments: 713-962-9029.

VISUAL ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS

Valentine’s Showcase, Product Market and Benefit Concert, Feb. 9 at the Waverly Community House (Comm). The showcase, which will feature vendors offering Valentine’s Day gift items, will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and shopping, with the concert running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: showcase tickets are $4 before Jan. 26 or $5 after; tickets for the concert are $40 before Jan. 26 or $50 after. Proceeds benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Comm. Tickets: available in person at the Waverly Community House, Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit and Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org.

Indigo Moon Brass Band concert, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Ritz Building, 2nd floor, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Presented by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Music, wine, beer and finger foods. Cost: $25. Tickets/info: bit.ly/2nroCUi or 570-270-4444.

Winter Fest 2018 Opening Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Dietrich Theater. An evening of two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine and beer by Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery and a brownie sundae dessert. Cost: $25. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500.

Winter Fest 2018, Feb. 16 through March 8 at the Dietrich Theater. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Ziti with Your Sweetie Dinner Theater, 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Clifford Fire Hall, Route 106, Main Street, Clifford. Hosted by the Clifford Community Youth Group and Friends. Dinner and dessert will be served, while the youth present “And Then There Was One, A Spoof.” Cost: $10. Tickets: call Robin at 570-222-4344; a limited number available at door.

Dietrich Film Favorites: ‘Stand By Me,’ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: free admission; sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

After School Players performance, 11 a.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A play directed by Brenda Fager and performed by the Dietrich After School Players. Cost: $5.

Post Winter Fest Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 9 at the Dietrich Theater. Discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: free.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ 2 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for member/senior tickets and $10 for child/student tickets. Info: 570-996-1500.

Leprechaun Lore, 11 a.m. March 17 at the Dietrich Theater. Storyteller and leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show the audience what leprechauns “really” look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one and what to do after catching one. Suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Cost: free.

Improv Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 19-April 16 at the Dietrich Theater. Join with others in developing stories on the spur of the moment, and see how unscripted dialogue, plot and action can be a learning experience. For ages 18 and up. No experience necessary. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Open Mic Night with Paint House, 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages and types. This month’s featured guest is Paint House, an alternative, pop rock band from Bethlehem, with roots in Scranton and Philadelphia. Info: 570-996-1500.

The Lackawanna Trail Drama Club presents ‘Out of the Frying Pan’ by Francis Swann, 7 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25 A comedy centering on six young would-be Broadway actors trying to get their big break in NYC. at the First National Bank Auditorium at Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr High School. Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students and $2 for Lackawanna Trail students.

‘Peoples of the Susquehanna River’ movie event, 11 a.m. March 24 at the Deitrich Theater. This film, produced by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media, explores tribes of the Eastern Woodlands, the Susquehannocks, the Lenni Lenape and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, as well as findings of varied prehistoric tribes whose existence dates back over 1,000 years ago. The film will be followed by a question and answer session. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA’s sixth annual Seniors Got Talent, 2 p.m. April 8 at the Theater at North. The first half of the show will feature a talent competition and the second half will include favorite hits of “the good old days,” including songs by Connie Francis, Frank Sinatra and Ethel Merman. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or $20 for premium seating. Tickets/info: uncnepa.org/events.

LITERARY ARTS

Winter Challenge, now through Feb. 23 at the Abington Community Library. All ages are invited to participate. Complete a BINGO sheet full of fun wintry activities for the chance to win prizes. Info: 570-587-3440.

Intergenerational book club: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Abington Community Library. Celebrate the Wizarding World of Ice before the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Join in a dynamic discussion of the first Harry Potter book by J.K. Rowling.

Mystery/Detective Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Abington Community Library. Selection is Martin Limon’s “Jade Lady Burning.”

Afternoon Book Club, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at Abington Community Library. Selection: “Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Will include discussion on “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead.

‘Embattled Freedom’ with Jim Remsen, 3 p.m. March 18 at the Dietrich Theater. A history talk with local author Jim Remsen about the fugitive-slave settlement in Waverly and its record of valor during the Civil War. A journalist and Waverly Township native, Jim Remsen, will discuss research findings in his book, “Embattled Freedom,” about the thirteen black men from his hometown who volunteered for the Union Army and returned south into harm’s way. He also will describe the northern racial attitudes of the period and tell about the local abolitionists who helped the areas black residents in various ways for decades. This multimedia presentation will be followed by a book signing.

ARTS, CRAFTS & MORE

Harry Potter DIY Night, 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Abington Community Library. Make a pretzel wand or a Harry Potter bookmark.

All Crafting Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while working on your craft.

Pottery and Sculpture, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 13 and up. Series two: Feb. 12 through March 5. Series three: March 12 through April 2. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied. All levels of experience are welcome. Cost: $60 for a four-class series, plus the cost of clay.

Open Studio and Portfolio Prep, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: Feb. 13 through March 6. Series three: March 13 through April 3. For ages 13 to adult. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Cost: $60 for a four-class series, plus the cost of clay. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Fun and Easy Stained Glass Jewelry, 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. Instructor: Esther Harmatz. Create a few pieces of unique wearable jewelry, such as pendants and/or earrings, from pre-cut glass pieces, plates or mini mosaic tiles. See how foiling and soldering pieces can simulate a silver bezel. No experience necessary. Cost: $65, all materials and tools provided. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pastel Painting, 10 to 3 p.m. March 10 and April 14 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. This class is for beginning and experienced pastel painters. Millie Schelling will share her skills and guide each student, beginning with help purchasing materials. An accomplished pastel painter herself, she will help all produce a still life painting, learning how to play lights against shadows and layer color over color to get a three dimensional effect. Cost: $25 per class, plus the cost of materials; call the Dietrich for a supplies list. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

