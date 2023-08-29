The Moses Taylor Foundation has awarded Scranton Counseling Center a grant in the amount of $132,300 to help purchase seven Subaru Legacy sedans to be used by staff in the center’s Blended Case Management Program. Pictured, from left, are Lisa Savero-Mooney, Moses Taylor Foundation program officer; Danielle Breslin, Moses Taylor Foundation president and CEO; Dr. Sarah Wodder, Scranton Counseling Center president and CEO; Douglas Hein, Scranton Counseling Center director of development; and Nick Deneen, Scranton Counseling Center director of case management.