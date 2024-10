Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan, Matt McGloin and Chris Chermak welcomed Karen Saunders, president of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, to discuss C.A.S.U.A.L. Day and Colorectal Cancer Awareness during their second March meeting. The Board of Commissioners also proclaimed March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in Lackawanna County at the same meeting. Pictured from left to right, Commissioner McGloin, Commissioner Gaughan, Saunders, and Commissioner Chermak.