The Abington Lions recently awarded four Abington Lions Club Memorial Scholarships to four graduating seniors from Abington Heights High School. Shown left to right are Boden Loss, who will be attending the NASCAR Technical Institute; Ethan Flynn, who will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology; Richard Winslow, Abington Lions Club; Yingqi Zen, who will be attending Brown University; and Makenna Stugus, who will be attending the University of Scranton. The Abington Lions Club has awarded at least one scholarship every year since 1952 in memory of Club members who have passed. To learn more about the Abington Lions Club and how they serve the community, please visit Abingtonlions.org.