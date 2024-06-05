Marywood student Kelly Royer, of Weatherly, has been named to the 2024 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll, which recognizes college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses.

Royer, who is pursuing her degree in Physician Assistant Studies, joins a group of 137 students recognized for their voter registration, education, and turnout efforts during the 2023 elections, which featured critical ballot measures and local and state races.

“Whether it’s a presidential election year or one with critical state and local races on the ballot, students have a powerful role to play in fostering active and engaged campuses and getting their peers to participate in our democracy. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate 137 student leaders who model nonpartisan democratic engagement,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These honorees hosted candidate information sessions, created guides on polling location accessibility, registered their peers to vote and so much more. We know these students will continue to make a difference in our democracy.”

Studies show that voting and democratic participation are habits that are built and strengthened over time. A recent survey from CIRCLE showed that 86 percent of under-35 youth who voted in 2022 and 72 percent of those who voted in 2020 consider themselves extremely likely to vote in 2024. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in encouraging their students to become active and engaged citizens at the ballot box and beyond.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge engages more than 1,000 institutions enrolling over 10 million students in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement.

For more information on Marywood University’s nonpartisan democracy initiative, Pacers to the Polls, along with more information on the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, visit marywood.edu/life-at-mu/involvement/pacers-to-the-polls.