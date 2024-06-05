The Board of Trustees of the Waverly Community House recently announced that the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship committee has awarded the 2024 scholarship to artist and sculptor Samuelle Green and a secondary award was given to artist Joe Opshinsky.

Green’s work has always been multidisciplinary. In all her mediums; painting, drawing, sculpture, and installation, there is a common thread of subject matter – that of the interaction of the human-made and non-human visual world languages. At times these encounters are contentious and at others symbiotic –often stills in processes of decay as well as those of fructuous growth.

Whether through mark making or the repurposing of recycled materials, Green seeks to highlight the forms and details present in nature which humanity often overlooks and under-appreciates. Within sets of self-imposed parameters or on rigid structures representing metaphorical frameworks of natural laws, elements repeat and propagate giving way to organic forms free of their scaffolds both literal and nonmaterial.

A native of Honesdale, Green’s early years were surrounded not only by nature, but also by a family of artisans and craftspeople that had a lasting impact on her current practices. She also sought out artists in the community who she began to apprentice under. She then went on to study at Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and Parsons School of Design in New York, earning a BFA.

Green continued to live in Brooklyn and work there in the arts for nearly 20 years. Her time in NYC was spent as a freelance artist working on her personal work as well as fabricating work for other artists and museums as well as working in set design, mural and sign painting and creating window displays. Green then decided to relocate her studio to her hometown in order to concentrate more fully on her own work. She continues to develop her paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations as well as furthering the local artistic community through happenings at her studio. While based in Pennsylvania, she is continuing to show her work both nationally and internationally.

Her large scale, immersive installations have been shown in museums in China, both Shanghai and Beijing, in Venice, Italy, in Tamiku, Estonia, and France as well as many varied locations across the US. Her work has been included in publications such as Hyperallergic, Collosal, Design Boom and The Gothamist as well as appearing in television series on HBO and AMC+. Green has been the recipient of grants and awards including those from The Foundation for Contemporary Art and was the winner of the Arte Laguna Prize in Venice, Italy.

“Traverse Warp” is on display in the Waverly Small Works Gallery (located in the South Wing of The Comm) through July 19.

The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship was founded in 1964 by Captain Peter Belin, in memory of his father, to provide financial assistance to artists of outstanding aptitude and promise in the fine arts. The scholarship is intended to serve as a turning point for the recipient scholar in his or her development as a professional artist.

Applications for the 2025 Belin Arts Scholarship will be accepted beginning Sept. 1, 2024, with a deadline to submit of Jan. 15, 2025. For more information on the scholarship, its recipients and guidelines for submission, please visit belinart.org or waverlycommarts.org.