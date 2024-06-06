Retiring Marywood President Sister Mary Persico, IHM, served as the keynote speaker. She encouraged graduates to reflect on choices presented at milestone moments in their lives, using the plot of the musical, Merrily We Roll Along, to illustrate this point. Several students joined her onstage to sing the song, “Our Time,” from the musical. Prior to her address, Sister Mary received a citation of recognition and was granted the lifetime distinction of President Emerita upon her retirement by Marywood’s Board of Trustees.

More than 800 students were part of Marywood University’s 106th annual commencement ceremony on May 18 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Casey Plaza, in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Marywood University’s two colleges, including the College of Health Sciences and the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, conferred degrees on undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students who hail from 24 states and 7 countries.

Business, social work, and physician assistant studies were the top graduate level degree granting programs. Architecture, business, and nursing were the top undergraduate level degree granting programs.

Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., Marywood University’s 12th President, who will retire on June 30, served as keynote speaker, bidding a fond farewell to the Class of 2024, the final graduating class of her eight-year presidential tenure.

Prior to her address, Sister Mary received a citation recognizing the many accomplishments of her presidency. Sister Kathleen Lunsmann, IHM, Chair of the Marywood University Board of Trustees, shared that the Board recently granted Sister Mary the lifetime title of President Emerita, effective upon her retirement. Sister Kathleen praised Sister Mary’s leadership and vision, and expressed, “During the course of her presidency, Sister Mary has called upon her innate gifts of authenticity, compassion, courage, collaborative leadership, and bold vision, navigating both unprecedented challenges and outstanding accomplishments, always leading with hope, tenacity, and joy.”

In her opening comments, Sister Mary teased that the Class of 2024 was not treated to a famous speaker who could have imparted the generic words of wisdom typically offered by those chosen to give such addresses, noting that she instead represented many people who know the graduates personally, the same people who prepared them for this moment. She chose the musical production, Merrily We Roll Along, to reflect upon the choices that are presented at milestone moments of our lives, and her keynote address culminated with the song “Our Time” from the musical.

Sister Mary observed, “Commencement is a time to draw upon the skills you have learned to be leaders in the workforce, to value the friendships you have formed during your university years, and to rely on the values you were taught to guide you in your life choices.”

In addition to May 2024 graduates, Marywood University’s commencement included August 2023 and December 2023 graduates who participated in the May 2024 ceremony. A listing of area graduates from these groups follows; a full list of graduates, as well as related commencement articles and information, can be found at marywood.edu/commencement.

Area graduates include:

From the College of Health Sciences, as declared by Dean Shelby Yeager, M.Ed., LAT, ATC, CSCS:

DOCTORAL DEGREES

Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.): Samantha Glosser, Scranton; Amanda Lakind, Scranton; Megan Mosher, Jermyn; Elizabeth Roy, Canadensis; Beau Samonte, Jenkins Township; Alexa Strelecki, Scranton, and Joseph Teeple, Carbondale.

POST-MASTER’S DEGREES

Educational Specialist (Ed.S.): Kevin Burke, Dunmore; Patrick Cowley, Scranton; Hunter Fisher, Hazleton; Arly Flores-Cantoran, Wilkes-Barre, and Tiffany Huff, Zion Grove.

MASTER’S DEGREES

Master of Arts: Maura Andrews, Eynon; Allison Baur, Dallas; Nicole Brigante, Tobyhanna; Claire Christopher, Swoyersville; Nicole Coccodrilli, Honesdale; Angela Croop, Warrior Run; Keira D’Agostino, Scranton; Brittany D’Agostino, Lake Ariel; Lauren Davis, Taylor; Patrick Dougherty, Scranton; Maya Ehikhamenor, Scranton; Lacy Foster, Carbondale; Eve Galloway, Scranton; Jillian Gratz, Moscow; Damon Hamilton, Mountain Top; Karen James, Blakeslee; Brandon Lux, Old Forge; Kathryn McNulty, Moscow; Eric Nole, Clarks Summit; Rifa Orpi, Fleetville; Lacey Santarelli, Jessup; Padraic Toolan, Jermyn; Dominique Toscano, Scranton; Patrick Wall, Mountain Top; Chelsea Welch, Sugarloaf; Jessica Wills, Wilkes-Barre, and Cathryn Wolff, Elmhurst Twp.

Master of Health Services Administration: Jonelle Vinton, Mountain Top.

Master of Science: Julia Antoniacci, Moosic; Kelsey Banfield, Sprng Brk Twp; Shannon Baransky, S Abingtn Twp; Patrick Barney, Peckville; Molly Butler, Dunmore; Alexandria Caljean, Throop; Chantel Cobb, Blandon; Emma Connolly, Mayfield; Courtney Davies, Olyphant; Devyn Davis, Covington Twp; Gabrielly De Paula Silva, Scranton; Matthew Diaz, East Stroudsburg; Emily Dwyer, E Stroudsburg; Ayla Eckersley, Greentown; Clarissa Eggleston, Dunmore; Heba Elrawashdy, E Stroudsburg; Aubri Fisher, Archbald; Aubri Fisher, Archbald; Erika Freely, Clifford Township; Angela Genter, Allison Park; Thomas Halloran, Jessup; Christian Herbster, Nanticoke; Katie Jankauskas, Peckville; Krystine Jimenez, Scranton; Jordan Joubert, Dickson City; Natalie Kerrigan, Forty Fort; Julia Kistler, Souderton; Nina Kozar, Clarks Summit; Kathryn Kraycer, Peckville; Veronica Kuteyeva, Scranton; Michael Laabs, Scranton; Karah Laboranti, Olyphant; Marcus Lemoncelli, Peckville; Jordan Levandoski, Dupont; Kamryn Liuzzo, Carbondale; Brooke Longstreet, Scott Twp; Bethany Maby, Susquehanna; Lindsey Maula, Bartonsville; Kaitlyn Meighan, Forty Fort; Erinn Messner, Temple; Amber Mettin, Dickson City; Brooke Mickavicz, Taylor; Meghan Nielsen, Scranton; Katherine O’Neill, Scranton; Ripal Patel, Swoyersville; Alexis Ralston, Taylor; Karalyn Rook, Scranton; Kassaundra Thiel, Moscow; Mimi Tilberry, Scranton; Rachel Totten, Milford; Evan Tremback, Mayfield; Kirsten Van Louvender, Moscow; Taylor Van Wettering, Greentown; Kayla Venneman, Kresgeville; Hayley Weaver, Dunmore; Nickolas Werkheiser, Bear Creek Township; Taylor White, Scranton; Morgann Williams, Moosic; Kyra Wojtkielewicz, Moscow; Drew Yanni, Scranton; Taotao Zhang, Dunmore, and Marissa Zito, Stroudsburg.

Master of Social Work: Aaron Bisignani, Moscow; Diana Brown, Tobyhanna; Daysi Carreto, Scranton; Jhasmily Castro, Mountain Top; Kayla Coolbaugh, Tunkhannock; Garesha Deabreu, Henryville; Jennifer Fisher, Drums; Dylan Fredricey, Larksville; Sarah Gallagher, Scranton; Nikki Ganczarski, Dunmore; Jailyn Guzman, Scranton; Rachel Homitz, Jermyn; Tara Innocent, Tamiment; Linda Josey, Reeders; Anne Krothe-Wolfe, Shickshinny; Yerodin Lucas, Scranton; Gabrielle Markiewicz, Tamaqua; Rebecca Mill, Reading; Brianna Nocchi, Nanticoke; Julianne Ocker, Scranton; Nilda Paduani, West Hazleton; Jessica Peters, Hawley; Sloane Schubert, Chinchilla; Shelley Seabrooks, West Pittston; Shannon Seminario, Honesdale; Adam Shelp, Delaware Water Gap; Jaime Shields, Scranton; Robin Simpson, E Stroudsburg; Melissa Snyder, Stroudsburg; Brianna Strein, Scranton; Allison Strelecki, Sugar Notch; Amber Viola, Scranton; Jason White, Dunmore, and Sarah Winchilla, Freeland.

BACHELOR’S DEGREES

Bachelor of Science: Alexandra Antonecchia, Milford; Michael Antoniacci, Moosic; Paul Appolt, Scranton; Marc Badyna, Gouldsboro; Rachel Beidler, Scranton; Alyssa Bollard, Kingsley; Elizabeth Bonczek, Clarks Summit; Karli Boyer, Pine Grove; Jessica Brand, Scranton; Margaret Breznay, Pittston Twp; Joseph Bruno, Scranton; Lesley Cabrera, Scranton; Juan Cardenas, Jessup; Jessica Cardone, Hawley; Maria Castaldi, Moosic; James Cawley, Scranton; Kristin Chacko, Wilkes Barre; Samantha Christian, Pittston; Seth Croll, Milford; Skylar Dearie, Carbondale; Hannah Decker, Springville; Nichol Denison, Clarks Summit; Destiny Farmer, Olyphant; Luke Fiscus, Scranton; Liam Fox-Newcomb, Carbondale; Skylar Gagnon, E Stroudsburg; Page Gittens, Tamaqua; Matthew Goodrich, Dallas; Nina Grushinski, Peckville; Mason Guelho, Stroudsburg; Zohal Gul Mohammad, Scranton; Mara Hamm, S Abingtn Twp; Shawna Hauck, Hamburg; Sierra Holbert, Stroudsburg; Marilyn Hoskins, Moosic; Anna Howey, Jessup; Rosemary Jacks, Scranton; Nicole Kalinoski, Throop; Tristen Kalt, Jermyn; Faith Kendricks, Olyphant; Kathleen Kennedy, Dunmore; Carrie Kraynak, Mountain Top; Jeffrey Lake, Clarks Summit; Morgan Langan, Clarks Summit; Kristen Lello, Avoca; Natalia Lic, E Stroudsburg; Erin Luffy, Carbondale; Brian Lynott, S Abingtn Twp; Lily Mackarey, Archbald; Shawna Marx, S Abingtn Twp; Juliauna Mason, Mountain Top; Grace McDonald, Avoca; Jordyn McDonough, Spring Brook Township; Nicole Melesky, Olyphant; Jacob Mikoliczyk, Harding; Alyvia Mroczka, Mayfield; Samantha Mushak, Scranton; Era Nasufi, Carbondale; Rebecca Navin, Kingston; Allison Nealon, Clarks Green; Bethany Newell, Mountain Top; Sarah Niemi, Scranton; Nicholas Notari, S Abingtn Twp; Megan O’Brien, Scranton; Nadia Palevac, Peckville; Megha Patel, Dunmore; Jenna Reilly, Archbald; Spencer Renwick, New Milford; Molly Repecki, Olyphant; Jalieza Rivera-Cordova, Scranton; Gabrielle Roote, Tunkhannock; Nikki Rosiak, Taylor; Jocelyn Ryan, Mountain Top; Christopher Sable, Scranton; Damien Saltsman, Kutztown; Anna Samanas, Scranton; Meredith Santiago, Scranton; Taylor Seprosky, Archbald; Sydney Skrutski, Archbald; Abigail Stalter, Jermyn; Oliwia Szumniak, Pocono Manor; Danyelle Tech, Dunmore; George Thompson, Montrose; Courtney Toroni, Peckville; Kathryn Walsh, Springbrook Township; Katie Ward, Glen Lyon; Isabella Watson, Honesdale; Leigha Welsh, Honesdale; Mariana Winters, Peckville; Matthew Wojciechowski, Nanticoke; Lorna Yushinsky, Archbald, and Natalie Zeglen, Honesdale.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Emily Albright, Clarks Summit; Lucretia Banks, Long Pond; Caroline Cadden, Scranton; Brooke Gorey, Pittston; Daniel Hawthorn, Lake Ariel; Shaniqua Hilliman, Mount Pocono; Elizabeth Hobbie, Clarks Summit; Caitlin Kilvitis, Taylor; Kelly Kishbaugh, Scranton; Keanna Locatelli, Madison Township; Aleynel Martinez, Scranton; Sarah Njane, Clarks Summit; Lindsay Pontius, Stroudsburg; Zaleena Rasheed, Frackville; Allison Rempe, Moosic; Justin Rivera, Scranton; Keelin Schimelfenig, Kingsley; Mackenzie Snyder, Greenfild Twp; Kacie Szczech, Dickson City; Gesileny Taveras, Scranton; Affya Thompson, Long Pond; Ashley Webbe, Gouldsboro, and Gabriella Williams, South Abington Twp.

Bachelor of Social Work: Mandy Duplessis, Carbondale; Michaela Henderson, Olyphant, and Athena Legates, Thompson.

From the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, as declared by Dean James J. Sullivan, M.Arch, RA, AIA:

DOCTORAL DEGREES: Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.): Kaelin Anderson, Honesdale; Amanda Forgione, South Abington Twp., and Ross Novak, Scranton.

MASTER’S DEGREES: Executive Master of Public Administration: Shannon Caufield, Scranton, and Amy Fotta, Dalton.

Master of Arts: Caroline Burak, Peckville; Bethany Degroat, Waymart; Veronica Gilman, Scranton; Shiva Jafarzadeh Sabrkhani, Dupont; Amanda Morgan, Greentown; Brady Savani, Clarks Green, and Claire Wood, Montrose.

Master of Arts in Teaching: Alec Bohn, Scranton; Kendall Day, Olyphant; Logan Fitzsimmons, Forest City; Ellen Genovese, Moscow; Sally Langendoerfer, Honesdale; Patrick McGlynn, Clarks Green; William Moorehead, Scranton; Max Roche, Scranton, and Danielle Ross, South Abington Twp.

Master of Business Administration: Riem Abdelazim, Scranton; Mohamed Elsheikh, Scranton; Mai Gouda, Scranton; James Halbert, Jefferson Township; Hany Khalil, Scranton; Dina Kornish, Pittston; Dana Lenzer, Gouldsboro; Christopher Pahoski, Dickson City; Het Patel, Danville; Haneet Saini, Scranton; Sara Sauers, Scott Twp; Rohan Thattampurath, Scranton, and Aaron Ward, Scranton.

Master of Fine Arts: Emily Hare, Friendsville; Carrie Heron, State College, and Patrick McLane, Scranton.

Master of Interior Architecture: Philip Vigoda, Dunmore.

Master of Public Administration: Kristen Capitano, Pittston; Erin Reese, Spring Brook; Brad Reid, Dalton, and Mark Sueta, Jenkins Township.

Master of Science: Chesna Andrade-Foster, Scranton; Dane Barhite, Clifford Twp; Ashley Burgette, Dunmore; Thomas Flynn, Scranton; Paige Gill, Dickson City; Jacob Hinkley, Great Bend; Ashley Kempa, Old Forge; Emily Kotcho, Jermyn; Parameshwara Kurapati, Dalton; Christina Menn, Dallas; Brandon Morley, Milford; Melissa Namiotka, Clarks Summit; Dhruvbhai Patel, Scranton; Stephanie Pierantoni, Plains; Melissa Raniella, Old Forge; Drashti Shah, Scranton; Bipasna Shakya, Scranton; Roseanna Sychevskiy, Carbondale; Emily Theobald, Honesdale; Rachel Yackobowitz, Moosic, and Taylor Yacuboski, Cresco.

BACHELOR’S DEGREES: Bachelor of Architecture: Rye Ahronson, Scranton; Bryce Baldwin, Susquehanna; Noah Berkoski, Scranton; Matthew Davis, Saylorsburg; Collin Eisenhower, Sugarloaf; Alyssa Green, Nescopeck; Julian Homa, Mountain Top; Kamdin Maby, Susquehanna; Connor Madsen, Matamoras; Megan Pavlowski, Dunmore; Tyler Quick, Avoca, and Miranda Smith, Falls.

Bachelor of Arts: Jason Ardan, Scranton; Gavin Beck, Moosic; Caitlyn Brown, Meshoppen; Dylan Campbell, Scranton; Samantha Capellan Estrada, Scranton; Carter Cerretani, Clarks Summit; Paul Chorba, Peckville; Zachary

Cianflone, Dickson City; Caroline Coar, Dunmore; Gina Davis, Moosic; Sarah Demchak, Carbondale; Delayne Depietro, Archbald; Richard Freer, Milford; Evan Gedrich, Scranton; Aaron Gutierrez, Kingston; Ava Jones, Scranton; Evangeline Kelly, Milford; Jennifer Kobylanski, Dickson City; Diane Kraus, Covington Twp; Noah Mauro, Carbondale; Amanda Morgan, Greentown; Fiona Reinhard, Kunkletown; Abigail Robson, Old Forge; Brittnie Rodriguez, Scranton; Priya Ruparelia, Scranton; Daniel Shannon, Tunkhannock; Harley Smith, Honesdale; Charles Snyder, Nanticoke; Alexandra Solimine, Lake Ariel; Eric Spivak, Scranton; Brianna Trutt, Lake Ariel, and Claire Wood, Montrose.

Bachelor of Business Administration Alex Amorine, Lake Ariel; Danielle Banfield, Pocono Lake; Kiarra Bonning, Harding; Colin Burke, Carbondale; Jacob Burkhart, Old Forge; Nicholas Colombo, N Abingtn Twp; Joel Decarli, Archbald; Denville Francis, Tobyhanna; Gregg Goryeb, Dalton; Madison Guelho, Stroudsburg; Caleb Hamm, Scranton; Shawna Heckman, Old Forge; Samantha Howey, Honesdale; Cameron Johnson, Newfoundland; Elsa Kovatch, Archbald; Madison Kuzdro, Peckville; Matthew Lastauskas, Waverly Twp; Tyler McAlpine, Scranton; Giavana Mercatili, Archbald; Jake Pajalich, Avoca; Manshi Patel, Scranton; Corey Perkins, Clarks Summit; Isabella Pliska, Jermyn; Matthew Romanowski, Lake Ariel; Haneet Saini, Scranton; Mia Santarelli, Archbald; Matthew Smith, Old Forge; Ryan Strony, Dickson City; Molly Sweeney, Archbald; Gabrielle Troch, Newfoundland; Faith Ursich, Union Dale; Robert Vanbrunt, Covington Twp; Nick Vilogi-Slayton, Jessup, and Benjamin Williams, Honesdale.

Bachelor of Fine Arts: Marlena Bompane, E Stroudsburg; Mary Boyle, Clarks Summit; Maxwell Christian, Scranton; Marla Gambucci, Archbald; Shannon Henry, Lake Ariel; Kaylie Hontz, Wilkes Barre; Ty Jackson, Olyphant; Rebecca Klemovitch, Waymart; Vanessa Mancuso, Olyphant; Allison McDermott, Lake Ariel, and Alexander Shields, Scott Twp.

Bachelor of Interior Architecture: Savannah Gonzalez, Dingmans Ferry; Madelyn Lee, Douglassville, and Gradon Silva, Spring Brook Twp.

Bachelor of Music: Ariel Corrigan-Mills, Scranton; Mardan Daurilas, East Stroudsburg; Kaitlyn Gingerlowski, Scranton; Matthew Hartz, Hazleton; Polina Pastushenko, Scranton; Thi Ai Lien Phung, Scranton; Elizabeth Rothwell, Factoryville; Ashley Rusinko, Tunkhannock; Ruiwen Su, York Haven, and Lilly Vito, Dupont.

Bachelor of Science: Daniel Becker, Honesdale; Brianna Campbell, Jessup; William Carlin, Clarks Summit; Ashdon Clark, Gouldsboro; Courtney Connors, Old Forge; Abagaile Gerba, Scotrun; Riley Gibbons, Eynon; Maura Healey, Archbald; Rachel Kranick, Scranton; Kaylee Kresge, Clarks Summit; Mia Mandarano, Dunmore; Alexandra Matyjevich, Sprng Brk Twp; Ann Marie McGrogan, Hazleton; Lily Mulligan, Scranton; James Myers, Clarks Green; Caitlin Pagnotti, Scranton; Kinsey Petcavage, Dalton; Ariana Pillier, Tobyhanna; Victoria Potoski, Throop; Aleah Schulte, Dunmore; Savannah Shannon, Gilbert; Olivia Smith, Archbald; Michael Strouse, Stroudsburg; Emily Tansley, Scranton; Lauren Walsh, Jessup, and Natasha Walton, Moscow.