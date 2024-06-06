In Indraloka’s Art Barn, overlooking 100 acres of beautiful, verdant fields, rimmed by the breathtaking Endless Mountains, a prominent group of local businesspeople, philanthropists, media personalities, attorneys, and doctors gathered in late April for a gala introducing programs that help people of all ages transcend trauma, build resilience and create joy.

Sponsored by Toyota of Scranton, Revolve Real Estate, and Switch4Good, the gala guest list included award-winning TV/Radio anchor, reporter, and host Paola Giangiacomo of WBRE/WYOU, Pat Atkins of Waverly, Andrew Weinberger of Toyota of Scranton, Kate Ruane of Revolve Real Estate, Lisa Luger Starr of Starr Uniform Center, Attorney Scott Lynett of Legacy Planning by the Law Office of Scott Lynett, and Carl Witkowski III, Partner, Presidio Insurance in Clarks Summit. Other guests included representatives from Scranton Counseling Center, Space Time Mead & Cider Works, Dynamic Automation, Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic, and NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, among others.

“Indraloka Heals,” a groundbreaking therapeutic model combining care farming (the therapeutic use of animal care), contemplative practices, and holistic self-care, is based on the latest brain science research on trauma recovery. Rooted in compassion, Indraloka Heals is established on the profound interdependence between humans, other animals, and nature. This intricate web of life offers an opportunity to heal through unconditional love and support.

“We are so blessed to have Indraloka, their volunteers, and staff right here in our backyard. It’s just incredible to see how these beautiful animals come back to life and return love back to us. It’s amazing to see the transformation, to see us taking care of them, and to realize the animals are here to take care of us,” says Carol Witkowski, III.

Today, our society is grappling with an unprecedented mental health crisis marked by soaring rates of mental illness, depression, anxiety, and violent crime. We are ensnared in a cycle of untreated trauma, perpetuating behaviors that traumatize others, resulting in a cascade of mental health issues. Transcending this trauma is arduous work, often requiring professional support. Yet, access to such services is severely limited. Shockingly, more than 80 percent of individuals globally diagnosed with mental illness will not receive adequate care.

“The question is not whether we experience trauma — although the degree of severity varies — life is inherently traumatic for all of us at one point or another. The real question is, how will we respond? We only have two choices: transcend or transmit. If we do not find a way to heal and transcend our own trauma, we will undoubtedly transmit by traumatizing others,” Lahiri warns.

“Transformative Ties” took place in Indraloka’s beautiful Art Barn, an event space that houses original art by local artists. The space, which can host up to 200 people, includes a main floor, loft seating area, and enormous picture windows overlooking Indraloka’s verdant pastures.

In addition to “Indraloka Heals” and “Building Resilience,” programs for adults and children of all abilities, which are both set to launch during the summer of 2024, Dr. Lahiri and Indraloka provide other much-needed help to the community.

The NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic at Indraloka offers low-cost veterinary services to income-qualified households and low-cost neutering and spaying to all households. The clinic also offers low-cost veterinary services to other area rescues and shelters that are members of the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative.

What started as a one-person sanctuary that primarily rescued horses on a small farm in Bucks County, PA, has turned into a sanctuary that cares for more than 200 animals of 15 different species, with thousands of annual visitors. Indraloka hosts children’s day camps, music, art, and reading programs, public tours and events, and workshops throughout the year. The new mental health care programming will help create a healthier community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.