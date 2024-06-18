Open Mic Night at the Dietrich is open to audiences and performers of all ages.

Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s featured performers are The Mirabelli Brothers. Open Mic Night, hosted by Viola Henning, will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. in the Dietrich Theater’s Peg Fassett Performance Studio. If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m. Audience admission is free!

The Mirabelli Brothers, is a duo made up of Gerard and Christopher Mirabelli. They have performed in various choral groups and musical productions within our area, as well as headlining a Dietrich Open Mic Night before and performing opening entertainment for the Dietrich Radio Player shows. The two will be performing a collection of songs which showcase the brothers’ tastes for a variety of sounds, ranging from fun to refined. Their vocal talents will take you through a collage of notable music from different decades and genres, tunes from ballads, musicals, jazz, sea shanties, and popular media.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local performers, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more, looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. Next months Open Mic Night is on Friday, July 26 and will feature The Corbys. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.