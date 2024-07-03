Meghan Noone needed just three years to go from college captain as a player to leading her own high school program as head coach.

Noone, a 2018 graduate of the school, was named in June by the Abington Heights School Board as the new girls soccer coach of the Comets.

After earning all-star honors in soccer and lacrosse at Abington Heights, Noone went on to a successful soccer career on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II level at Mansfield University. She immediately returned to Abington Heights as a high school science teacher and became an assistant to head coach Errol Mannick, who guided the Comets to their first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game last fall.

“Soccer was always one of my favorite things to do growing up,” Noone said.

At Mansfield, Noone started learning to like aspects of the sport that would lead her into a coaching career.

“We did a lot of recruiting and youth camps there,” she said.

As a two-year team captain, Noone was prominent in those camp ventures. In her assistant’s role at Abington Heights, she was part of a strong program growing even stronger in a record-setting 2023 season.

“I don’t want to take away from their talent,” Noone said. “I’ll just try to put them in the best positions I can and prepare them the most that I can with my experience.

“They’re a very talented group and they have a lot of heart. I just want to bring my passion to them and help them to continue that.”

Noone started every game from the beginning of her sophomore season on at Mansfield. Her junior year was eventually wiped out by COVID, but she was co-winner of the Iron Mountie Award from the team that season for her strength and conditioning work.

The defender played a total of 50 career games, including 47 starts. She received Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete recognition.

“It wasn’t always easy at Mansfield,” Noone said. “It was building a program, but we got better as I went on there.”