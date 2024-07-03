Wyoming County has announced its partnership with Penn’s Northeast, the regional economic development organization designed to attract quality employers to Northeastern PA. With a shared vision for regional advancement, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Wyoming County’s journey towards a vibrant economic landscape.

Recognizing the power of collaboration, Wyoming County’s decision to join Penn’s Northeast underscores its commitment to its past and looks forward to the future by leveraging collective resources in attracting investment and creating job opportunities. According to Commissioner Tom Henry, “By aligning with neighboring counties, Wyoming County aims to amplify its impact and harness synergies that go beyond geographic boundaries.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Penn’s Northeast in our pursuit of economic prosperity,” remarked Commissioner Ernie King of Wyoming County. Per Commissioner Rick Wilbur, “This initiative not only strengthens our ability to attract investment and foster entrepreneurship but also facilitates knowledge-sharing and collaboration with neighboring communities. Together, we will chart a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”

Penn’s Northeast, the leading organization for regional economic development, welcomes Wyoming County into its fold with open arms. “Wyoming County’s decision to join Penn’s Northeast exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and shared purpose that drives our organization,” stated John L Augustine III, President and CEO of Penn’s Northeast. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Wyoming County leadership to unlock the full potential of our region and create a brighter future for generations to come.”

Through this partnership, Wyoming County gains access to Penn’s Northeast comprehensive suite of resources, including strategic marketing, economic development support, and access to funding opportunities. Moreover, the county will benefit from Penn’s Northeast’s extensive network of industry stakeholders, site selectors, brokers, academic institutions, and government agencies, paving the way for collaborative initiatives that drive economic competitiveness.

As Wyoming County embarks on this new chapter of regional collaboration, both parties are committed to fostering responsible growth and development. By prioritizing the rural appeal and resources of Wyoming County, the partnership aims to build a thriving economy that offers opportunities for all residents.