CLARKS SUMMIT — The bright weather on Saturday, June 15, brought the yellow sun, blue skies and green grass.

But the strawberry brought the red.

The Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) worked together for the last couple of months to bring back the strawberry festival, which hasn’t taken place since COVID. The members decided to incorporate this event with the welcoming of the Summer Solstice. Downtown Clarks Summit came alive again with the vendors, games, crafts and races all through State Street and Spring Street.

The festivities kicked off with a Race for the Kiddoes. Children practiced running on the sidewalks of Davis Street before the race began. The kids got to race many times, giving them many opportunities to come in first place. Dressed in a strawberry suit, Miss Strawberry, aka Gerrie Carey, president of Clarks Summit Council, greeted the kids and posed in pictures with them, including girls wearing dresses with strawberries printed on them.

Local businesses sold their strawberry treats, including Pallman Farms selling their strawberries and Glenburn Grill selling their strawberry treats, such as strawberry rhubarb pie. Opened two months ago, Lacka Lemonade sold their freshly-smashed lemonade to the community. Paul and Emily Bobensky, owners of Lacka Lemonade, normally go to the Carbondale Farmers Market and the Hawley Farm Market as well as pop-up events. This is the first time they appeared at the strawberry festival in Clarks Summit.

“It’s lovely,” Paul said about the event. “A lot of things to do with the kids. You can’t beat the weather.”

The kids got to draw strawberries on the pavement of Spring Street. They also played with water balloons and a Nerf rocket launcher.

Even though it’s a strawberry festival, there was a pie-eating contest involving blueberry pies. People gathered around and cheered as five men raced to finish pies without using their hands. The pies were provided by Gerrity’s Market.

At The Gathering Place, kids colored strawberries on necklaces made by volunteers Rushda Rasxi and Kamaryn Stelma.

The Welsh Tea Shoppe raised funds for St. Jude’s Hospital by selling scones, Welsh cookies and strawberry lemonade.

Clarks Summit Council helped with this event by stopping the payment of the parking meter for the day. The ABPA enjoyed the way the day turned out.

“The turnout was wonderful and many families joined us to support the downtown area, local shops and restaurants, while we launched our summertime products, sales and specials,” said ABPA member Jessica Colvin, who owns Pure Suds and The Crystal Conclusion.