SCRANTON — Alexander Dusseau of Avon Grove High School won The University of Scranton’s 2024 Math Integration Bee for high school students, that took place on campus in April.

In addition to Dusseau, the four other finalists in the competition were: Noah Beckish, North Pocono High School; Andrew Kuloszewski, Wyoming Seminary; Neiv Sinha, Whitehall High School; and Angela Zeng, Abington Heights High School.

Both Beckish and Zeng were finalists in the University’s 2023 Math Integration Bee.

Beckish has also previously placed first and second in the individual category of The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students.

The University’s Mathematics Department hosted the Integration Bee during the spring semester on campus. The competition functions similarly as a spelling bee, but with contestants completing definite and indefinite integral problems, a type of calculus problem, instead of spelling words.

The competition can help high school students improve their skills for Advanced Placement mathematics tests. The Bee is offered free of charge, registration is required.