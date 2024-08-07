NICHOLSON — The Nicholson Bridge, also known as the Tunkhannock Viaduct, will be 109 years old and preparations for the celebration of this anniversary are underway.

Nicholson Bridge Day will be on Sunday, Sept. 8, on Main Street in Nicholson. There will be many new and familiar vendors, live entertainment, a variety of food including a chicken BBQ, train displays, raffles and more. The recently restored D&L Rail Road Station will be open on that day as well!

This annual event is sponsored by the Nicholson Women’s Club.

A few vendor spots are still available. Download the application at nicholsonwomensclub.org.