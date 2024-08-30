USA Tiny Tumblers opens this month in South Abington Twp.

Emilia McCormick had a vision to open a gymnastics place in the Abingtons for children from age 0 to 6 years. That vision will become a reality on Sept. 30 when USA Tiny Tumblers through United Sports Academy opens. The grand opening will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. It will be located at 1200 Abington Executive Park L12 rear, South Abington Township.

“The program offers more than gymnastics instructions,” said McCormick. “While we certainly teach the sport of gymnastics, what sets us apart from other programs is our emphasis on child development. We have dedicated significant time to researching and studying early childhood development in order to support children through each development milestone. Gymnastics is an amazing sport with numerous benefits, laying a strong foundation for other sports.”

McCormick practiced gymnastics recreationally until she turned 16. For the past 18 years, she has taught gymnastics and worked at United Sports Academy. She has been involved in all aspects of the business including hosting birthday parties and open gyms, office/administrative work and serving as director of operations.

Her mother, Dima Raynva, owns United Sports Academy. She has been involved in gymnastics her whole life and was an Olympic gymnast in the 1980s.

“We saw a need for gymnastics in the Abingtons. Over the years of teaching gymnastics throughout Lackawanna county, the company realized there is a limited number of specialized activities for newborns. This realization led us to open USA Tiny Tumblers, focusing on children’s developmental growth from birth to 6 years old. We are deeply passionate about helping children reach their crucial developmental milestones. We’ve inspired to open this program for 10 years and are extremely excited and grateful that the opportunity has finally presented itself. it. Through speaking with other moms in the area and participating in various events, the concept of USA Tiny Tumblers came together,” said McCormick.

USA Tiny Tumblers has six different age groups. Each group is tailored with specific activities to support the development and milestone of the child. The youngest children have activities like tummy time and then move on to cognitive elements such as words, colors and problem-solving games for older children. The curriculum also includes activities for eye-hand coordination, balance, strength and flexibility with a focus on gymnastics. A child at 15 months old, learns gymnastics moves such as cartwheels, forward rolls, handstands and more.

“Our preschool gymnastics facility is dedicated to fostering the development of children from newborns to 6 years of age. We understand that the early years are crucial for laying the foundation for a child’s physical, social, and cognitive growth. That’s why we have designed our programs to focus on the fundamentals of child development, with each milestone in mind. At USA Tiny Tumblers, we recognize the importance of gross and fine motor skills in a child’s early years. Our tailored classes are crafted to incorporate activities that promote balance, coordination, flexibility, strength, and agility. Through engaging and age-appropriate gymnastics exercises, children have the opportunity to build these essential skills in a safe and supportive environment. Our experienced instructors are dedicated to creating a positive and nurturing space where each child can thrive. We are committed to helping children develop confidence, self-esteem, and a love for physical activity. By introducing gymnastics at an early age, we strive to instill a lifelong passion for health and wellness in children,” said McCormick.

United Sports Academy has locations in Dunmore, Scranton and Mayfield. The Dunmore location is the headquarters. Here over 20 athletes have graduated from the program earning Division 1 scholarships or gaining admission to Ivy League universities such as Cornell and Yale.

Dunmore caters programs to children 15 months and up to level 10 junior Olympics program. It also offers tumbling classes, boys and girls gymnastics and ninja warrior training,

Trampoline and Tumbling can be found at the Scranton location. They have been state champions for six consecutive years. Scranton also has classes for children ages 3 and up in gymnastics and ninja warrior.

The USA Ninja Nook is at the Mayfield location that features 20-foot climbing walls, 12- and 14-foot warped walls, a ropes course, salmon ladder, chimney, speed walls, a double mini trampoline, a 30-foot Tumbi Trak, balance beams and bars for gymnastics.

This location is for ages 3 to adults and provides team building events, birthday parties, field trips and more. Gymnastics classes, tumbling classes, ninja warrior, rock climbing classes and workshops are held here.

Register for The Tiny Tumbler program at www.unitedsportsacademygym.com and select USA Tiny Tumblers in the menu bar for more information.