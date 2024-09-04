Girl Scouts create Little Free Library at Waverly Comm

People gather at the Waverly Community House during a ribbon cutting for the new Little Free Library.

Girl Scout Silver Award is one of the highest awards a Cadett Socut can earn. To earn the award, a Girl Scout needs to complete a project. The project can be done as a team or done by oneself. It has to affect the community.

Mollie O’Rourke and Rebakah Naeher of troop 50075 created a Little Free Library at the Waverly Community House to complete the award requirements.

O’Rourke started in Girl Scouts as a Daisy in first grade. She has been in the same troop for seven years. She is 13 and entering eighth grade at Abington Heights Middle School.

“I was in first grade when I started Girl Scouts and have also been in the same troop since then,” said Rebakah Naeher who is 14 and entering 9th grade at Abington Heights High School.

“Rebekah and I met with Mrs. Michelle Hamilton the Waverly Community House director and found out that they were actively promoting literary in the community, The free library was another piece in the puzzle to continue that mission,” said Mollie O’Rourke.

The girls started reviewing plans and settled on recycling a kitchen cabinet into the free library. They cut the wood to make the box around the cabinet, then cut posts to size and added diagonals to support the main structure. The posts were then cemented to the ground.

They added a roof to the kitchen cabinet, shingles and paint to the cabinet and box. Wallpaper was added to the inside of the cabinet. The box was then secured to the post.

A book drive was held at the school the girls attend. Adult, young adult, and children’s books were donated to fill the library. The remaining books will be stored to later replenish what is taken.

Waverly Community House helped with the project. Local businesses and individuals donated materials and expertise to help build the free library. Businesses such as The Dalton Do It Center provided plywood, a fence post, trim and cement. Maria’s Book Garden provided free books at the ribbon cutting.

The ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 1 during the Comm Kids 10th anniversary celebration.

Anna Rinaldi donated a cabinet, Dave Gilpin donated Plexi glass and George Fezy donated materials and his construction expertise.

“I helped by cutting the pieces for the project on the table saw. I taught them how to use different saws and other power tools to put it all together. I liked spending time with my granddaughter, Mollie, and sharing my knowledge of carpentry with her,” said George Fezy, O’Rourke’s grandfather.

“The best part of the project for me was the actual construction of the free library because it was very engaging and hands on. I had to work with Rebekah to solve many problems along the way. It was time-consuming, but in the end, we had a great project to give to the community,” said Mollie O’Rourke.

“I loved getting together with Mollie and working hard and problem solving while also having fun,” said Rebekah Naeher.

“It’s so important for children to have access to books at no cost,” said Michelle Hamilton, executive director Waverly Community House. “Reading is a fundamental part of learning and children who have access early on have better outcomes for reading on grade level at third grade. This Little Free Library is a wonderful extension of our lending library in our building for those looking for a book they can’t find here. It was a great experience working with both girls. It was such a great experience working with both of the girls and I want to congratulate Mollie and Rebekah for their hard work on designing and building the Little Free Library for all to use.”

The free library is located along the playground fence at the back of the Waverly Community House.