Home News Parabello cuts ribbon in Clarks Summit News Parabello cuts ribbon in Clarks Summit September 4, 2024 Parabello, 336 S. State Street, Clarks Summit, hosted a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Aug. 8. In attendance were members of Clarks Summit Borough Council and the local business community. For info about the new boutique, visit parabelloshop.com. Submitted Photo Parabello, 336 S. State Street, Clarks Summit, hosted a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Aug. 8. In attendance were members of Clarks Summit Borough Council and the local business community. For info about the new boutique, visit parabelloshop.com.