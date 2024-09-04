DALTON — The Farm to Family Fest will return to Streamside Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Dalton Community & Commerce Association (DCCA) has been preparing the event by bringing together agricultural, horticultural and environmentally-minded vendors from within the Abington area to provide a variety of goods and services. In the spirit of inclusiveness, there will be American Sign Language (ASL) Access throughout the day.

“The Fest will educate, entertain, inspire through demonstrations, presentations, performances and interactive opportunities, with the goal of highlighting local farming and community resources and facilitating positive and productive experiences for farmers, growers, businesses and families,” said DCCA president Terra McAuliffe.

Vanessa Lienert, owner of Flora Meadow Farm, a flower farm in Dalton, focuses on sustainable farming, small on-site events, and seasonal flowers. She will have local cut flowers, bouquets, small pumpkins, and gourds available at the festival. She will also give a small talk and demo called Flower Pollinators Bees and Beyond.

“I’ll discuss the importance of pollinators in flower growth and will have some sort of hands-on activity,” she said.

Northeast Family Farm Magazine will share its quarterly publications, which represent hard-working family farms in Lackawanna, Bradford, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties.

We’re excited to spread awareness for all the many farms in our area once again at Farm to Family Fest,” said owner Liz LoSchiavo.

Cub Scout Pack 175 of Factoryville will be on hand to sell Scouts Trail End popcorn. A large percentage of the gross sales will help defray the costs of registration and uniforms.

“Scouts selling at these events put forth a lot of those items when approaching prospective customers,” said one of the members. “We try to let them take the lead with parents there to support and assist. It’s a lot of fun watching the kids build up their courage during an event and seeing how they approach the sale. The people we have encountered over the years have been great. Many are former Scouts themselves who know, first hand, of the benefits of the program. Others have walked up and even asked the Scouts for their ‘sales pitch’ to help get the Scouts involved.”

Dalton United Methodist Church will be on hand to share information on the Dalton UMC Food Pantry, Dalton UMC Clothes Closet, and the Factoryville UMC Monthly Food Share. Flyers will available for each church event. The church will also have a pet blessing on Sunday, October 6, commemorating the birthday of St. Francis of Assisi and World Animal Day.

All proceeds will benefit the community-supportive programs of the DCCA.

Established in 2021, the Dalton Community & Commerce Association (DCCA), is a wholly volunteer-run organization of community-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to the improvement and growth of the Dalton area (through collaboration with community groups, community agencies and community government.) Programs and projects are identified and undertaken to facilitate and support enrichment, networking and growth within and around Dalton. The benefits and resources of small-town living and commerce are promoted and highlighted through a series of community-based events. The Farm to Family Fest is a shining example of new and innovative efforts to achieve this goal.