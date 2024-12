Gerrie Carey, center, gives away free yard flags with her two sons, Rick, left, and Hutch.

Council members and family watch the game. From left, first row: Council President Gerrie Carey; and Councilman Bob Sheils with his family members, Bobby, Clare, Mary and James Sheils. Second row: Patrick Doherty, Brendan Doherty, Joseph Sheils, John Noland and Ann Noland.

Clarks Summit Borough Council attended a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game at PNC Field on Sunday, Aug. 18. Council President Gerrie Carey became one of eighteen people to throw the first pitch. She and her family members gave away free Clarks Summit Borough garden flags during the game.