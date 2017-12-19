Jobs

UNICO supports Saint Joseph’s Center Baby and Children’s Pantry

December 19th, 2017 8:09 pm

Submitted photo

UNICO National Scranton Chapter collected baby items at the Christmas Membership Meeting and Dinner at Genetti’s in Dickson City. The donation of diapers, clothing, and baby items was given to Saint Joseph’s Center Baby and Children’s Pantry in Dunmore. In addition to the pantry’s main location, they also deliver to Scranton, Tunkhannock, Honesdale and two new Luzerne County sites. From left, Mary Marrara, UNICO Scranton membership director; Jo Ann Verduce, Saint Josephs Center’s director of development and UNICO Scranton Board Member; Jack Trapani, UNICO Scranton Chapter president; Julie Yando, UNICO Scranton Ladies Auxiliary president and Baby and Children’s Pantry volunteer; Dr. Clarice Zaydon, UNICO Scranton Ladies Auxiliary financial secretary and Baby and Children’s Pantry volunteer.

