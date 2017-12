UNICO National Scranton Chapter welcomed and installed a new member at the Christmas Membership Meeting and Dinner at Genetti’s in Dickson City. From left, Jack Trapani, chapter president; Jim Brogna, sponsor and board member; Travis Davis, new member; Mary Marrara, membership director; and Chris DiMattio, past national president.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-UNICO-Member.jpg Submitted photo