AAA North Penn donates to Ronald McDonald House of Scranton

Staff members from AAA North Penn recently presented the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton with a donation check. The funds were collected as part of the Scranton Employee Collection Fund. From left, Andrew Snyder, director of continuing education/executive assistant; Debbie Saar, Scranton office manager; Nina Waskevich, director of marketing/PR; Melanie Kavetski, Scranton travel agent; Debbie Bauman, Scranton office manager; Joe Zielinski, IT specialist; Tony Zolin, data specialist; and Richard Bradshaw, executive director at the Ronald McDonald House.

