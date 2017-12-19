Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

AAA North Penn donates to Ronald McDonald House of Scranton

December 19th, 2017 8:10 pm

Submitted photo

Staff members from AAA North Penn recently presented the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton with a donation check. The funds were collected as part of the Scranton Employee Collection Fund. From left, Andrew Snyder, director of continuing education/executive assistant; Debbie Saar, Scranton office manager; Nina Waskevich, director of marketing/PR; Melanie Kavetski, Scranton travel agent; Debbie Bauman, Scranton office manager; Joe Zielinski, IT specialist; Tony Zolin, data specialist; and Richard Bradshaw, executive director at the Ronald McDonald House.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AAA-McDonald.jpgSubmitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411