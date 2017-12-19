Fidelity Bank makes $20,000 donation to Center for Independent Living

The Center for Independent Living (CIL) recently accepted a $20,000 donation from Fidelity Bank at its Transitional Skills Center (TSC) in Scranton. The TSC enables people with disabilities to develop work-force, social, emotional well-being and self-sufficiency skills that promote success in adult living and employment. From left, Joseph P. Ross, VP of Independent Living Services, CIL/TSC; Joseph Tomko, VP and commercial relationship manager, Fidelity Bank; Michael J. Mellody, chief financial officer, CIL; Randilyn Crane, program participant, TSC; Daniel J. Santaniello, president and chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank; Daniel Stefani, program participant, TSCl; Fran Loughney, director of TSC; and Timothy J. Moran, chief executive officer, CIL.

