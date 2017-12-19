Jobs

Marywood University to host Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra winter concert

December 19th, 2017 8:11 pm

Submitted photo

Marywood University will host the Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra winter concert at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts. The performance will be conducted by Rick Hoffenberg, D.M.A., associate professor of choral conducting at Marywood University, and will feature Greg Hulse, lecturer in the music, theatre, and dance department and alumnus of Marywood University. For more information, email Dr. Rick Hoffenberg at rhoffenberg@marywood.edu or call the music, theatre, and dance department at Marywood University at 570-348-6268.

Submitted photo


