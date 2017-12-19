Marywood University students hold book drive for Catherine McAuley Center

Students in Marywood University’s organizational behavior class recently held a book drive for the Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton, which provides assistance to women and children in crisis. From left, first row, Sara Pabon, senior, Rockaway, N.J.; Sarah Corbo, sophomore, Lindenhurst, N.Y.; Alexandra Pavuk, junior, Peckville; Dimitri Thompson, junior, Long Island, N.Y.; Joni Host, sophomore, Montrose; and Amy Washo, instructor in the school of Business and Global Innovation at Marywood University. Second row, Brandon Sodani-Cardenas, senior, Lima, Peru; Chandler Krause, junior, Binghamton. N.Y.; Craig Serfass, junior, Lehighton; Nicholas Grossi, junior; Pasquale Mandarano, junior, Dunmore; Craig Kalinoski, junior, Throop; Nicholas Humphreys, junior, Lakeland; and Shane Flannelly, junior, Scranton.

