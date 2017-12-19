Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center sponsors Christmas families

The Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center (SCCTC) once again collected gifts for local families in need. Families will receive wrapped gifts from their wish list and, with the help of private donations, all families will receive a $100 Walmart gift card. The SCCTC Cosmetology program helped sponsor local families. From left, first row, Makenzie McDonald, Instructor Amy Bush, Jillian Gieski and Arianna DeGrote. Second row, Sarah Gover, Jenna Vaow and Breanna Astacio. Third row, Samantha Stone, Brianna Young, Rose Walter, Alana Boom, Alayna Robinson, Adrianna Jerauld, Sierra Barnes, Erin Sherman and Paraeducator Tasha Davis.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Career-Christmas.jpg Submitted photo