Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center sponsors Christmas families

December 19th, 2017 8:13 pm

Submitted photo

The Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center (SCCTC) once again collected gifts for local families in need. Families will receive wrapped gifts from their wish list and, with the help of private donations, all families will receive a $100 Walmart gift card. The SCCTC Cosmetology program helped sponsor local families. From left, first row, Makenzie McDonald, Instructor Amy Bush, Jillian Gieski and Arianna DeGrote. Second row, Sarah Gover, Jenna Vaow and Breanna Astacio. Third row, Samantha Stone, Brianna Young, Rose Walter, Alana Boom, Alayna Robinson, Adrianna Jerauld, Sierra Barnes, Erin Sherman and Paraeducator Tasha Davis.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Career-Christmas.jpg Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411