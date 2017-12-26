Jobs

‘How do you celebrate New Year’s?’

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda | December 26th, 2017 10:54 am

“I’m going to spend it with close friends, reminisce about the past year, hopefully gain some insight as to the incoming year and embrace some intentional thought towards hopefully enriching relationships and peace and contentment.” Tim Ring Reading

“We (my family and I) celebrate with brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.” John Price Naples, Florida

“Celebrating with family in Long Island.” Diane Price Naples, Florida

“We have a get-together with family.” Kerri Price Moscow

“We have a quiet and casual family party.” Renee Samuel Scranton

“I’m going to have a quiet evening with my husband and my son. Were going to cook, reflect and get ready for 2018.” Caitlin Ring with husband Mark Keith and son Saja Scranton

