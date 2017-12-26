‘How do you celebrate New Year’s?’

“I’m going to spend it with close friends, reminisce about the past year, hopefully gain some insight as to the incoming year and embrace some intentional thought towards hopefully enriching relationships and peace and contentment.”
Tim Ring
Reading
“We (my family and I) celebrate with brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.”
John Price
Naples, Florida
“Celebrating with family in Long Island.”
Diane Price
Naples, Florida
“We have a get-together with family.”
Kerri Price
Moscow
“We have a quiet and casual family party.”
Renee Samuel
Scranton
“I’m going to have a quiet evening with my husband and my son. Were going to cook, reflect and get ready for 2018.”
Caitlin Ring with husband Mark Keith and son Saja
Scranton
Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda