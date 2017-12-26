‘How do you celebrate New Year’s?’

“I’m going to spend it with close friends, reminisce about the past year, hopefully gain some insight as to the incoming year and embrace some intentional thought towards hopefully enriching relationships and peace and contentment.”

Tim Ring

Reading

“We (my family and I) celebrate with brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.”

John Price

Naples, Florida

“Celebrating with family in Long Island.”

Diane Price

Naples, Florida

“We have a get-together with family.”

Kerri Price

Moscow

“We have a quiet and casual family party.”

Renee Samuel

Scranton

“I’m going to have a quiet evening with my husband and my son. Were going to cook, reflect and get ready for 2018.”

Caitlin Ring with husband Mark Keith and son Saja

Scranton

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda

