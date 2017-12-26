Abington-area parishes to share priest

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Tunkhannock, and Church of the Epiphany, Glenburn will begin a new ministry relationship in January, 2018. Rev. Lou Divis will remain as the pastor of St. Peter’s and become the pastor of Church of the Epiphany. Both positions are part-time. This is a new era in The Episcopal Church as people become more involved in various ministerial activities with pastoral oversight.

There are now several parishes in The Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem using one priest for two parishes. The people in these parishes take on some of the responsibilities of mission, administration, home visitations, teaching, and the priest continues with sacramental, worship, mission, and other duties. This is a new and exciting relationship between people and clergy in The Episcopal Church.

The parishes have had to juggle service times to accommodate this sharing. Church of the Epiphany will begin a quiet, no music Communion service on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m. with a potluck supper on the first Saturday of each month, starting January 6. Sunday morning Communion service at Church of the Epiphany will move to 11 a.m. with hymns both old and new, as of January 7. Sunday school will continue to meet at 9:15 a.m. St. Peter’s, Tunkhannock, will worship at 9 a.m. Sundays in the new year with Communion and music. Bible study for all ages will be offered during coffee hour.

Information about The Episcopal Church is offered in Tunkhannock on the first Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in a local home (please call if interested for more information: 570-836-2233). Information about The Episcopal Church in Glenburn will be determined at a later date.