Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Senator Lisa Baker announces January office hours in Tunkhannock

December 26th, 2017 3:32 pm


TUNKHANNOCK — Senator Lisa Baker announced Field Representative Tom Yoniski will be available for consultation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 2 in the Commissioners’ Office Conference Room inside the Wyoming County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Tunkhannock. Appointments are welcome but not necessary.

Constituents are encouraged to visit with any questions or problems relating to state matters. Concerns may also be addressed by visiting Senator Baker’s district office at 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas, her website at www.senatorbaker.com or by calling 570-675-3931.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image003-1-.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411