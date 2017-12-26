Waverly Elementary School fourth graders hold pajama drive

Jilda Julian and her fourth-grade class at Waverly Elementary School collected Pajamas for Scholastic’s Great Bedtime Pajama Drive. Scholastic matched each pair of new pajamas received with a brand new book. This year, more than 40 pajamas, for all ages, were collected and delivered to the Friendship House in Scranton. This is the seventh year Julian has coordinated the collection at the school. From left first row, Jakaylee Horton, Stephanie Bray, Grace Hoban. Second row, Gabe Hatfield, Kate Peters, Srinandana Arulkumar, Ayla Seigle, Elijah Moss, Anthony Severs, Domnick Pasqualichio, Austin Lyons. Third row, teacher Jilda Julian, Parker Manci, Jack Walsh, Emma Rogalewicz, Alison Lynett, Liam Christian, Adam White, Chase Beermann and Julianna Marek.

