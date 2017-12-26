Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Waverly Elementary School fourth graders hold pajama drive

December 26th, 2017 4:39 pm


Jilda Julian and her fourth-grade class at Waverly Elementary School collected Pajamas for Scholastic’s Great Bedtime Pajama Drive. Scholastic matched each pair of new pajamas received with a brand new book. This year, more than 40 pajamas, for all ages, were collected and delivered to the Friendship House in Scranton. This is the seventh year Julian has coordinated the collection at the school. From left first row, Jakaylee Horton, Stephanie Bray, Grace Hoban. Second row, Gabe Hatfield, Kate Peters, Srinandana Arulkumar, Ayla Seigle, Elijah Moss, Anthony Severs, Domnick Pasqualichio, Austin Lyons. Third row, teacher Jilda Julian, Parker Manci, Jack Walsh, Emma Rogalewicz, Alison Lynett, Liam Christian, Adam White, Chase Beermann and Julianna Marek.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Pajama-Drive.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411