NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kara Greskovic, of South Abington Township, qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list.