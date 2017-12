Fort Meade, Md. — Carl T. Reese was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army.

Reese is currently serving as the assistant surgeon general of Mobilization, Readiness and National Guard Affairs with the Office of the Surgeon General, Defense Health Headquarters, Virginia. He has served in the military for 38 years.

Reese is a 1979 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1991 from King’s College.