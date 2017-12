Members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons recently donated gifts for 63 children to the Head Start program in Scranton. From left, Jess Davailus; Carol Walters, of Head Start; Ryan Campbell, and John Hambrose.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Rotary-Gifts.jpg Submitted photo