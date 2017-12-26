Community calendar for week of Dec. 27, 2017

REMINDERS

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Over-eaters Anonymous meetings, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Info: 570-587-4313.

The Women of Trinity Lutheran Church’s Monthly Bible Study, 12 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. A light lunch is served, followed by fellowship and a Bible study. Cost: free. Info: call Joyce at 570-222-3041 or Carole at 570-587-1088.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

DAILY EVENTS

Watch the Birdy, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Lackawanna State Park. A program all about birds and bird watching. After taking a bird walk, each participant will make his or her own bird feeder to take home. Cost: $5 material fee per child. Register: 570-945-7110.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 12 to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 at The Gathering Place. Sponsored by Abington Heights Junior Bridget Jubon. Appointments: 570-335-8264.

The Lackawanna County Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ritz Theater, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. This alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration will feature live bands, magicians, free horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, dance performances, food, fireworks and more. Info: 570-963-6590.

Harry Potter Movie and Trivia, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Abington Community Library. For adults ages 18-34. Features Harry Potter themed food, trivia and prizes, as well as a showing of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Pincochle Club, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Abington Community Library. Learn how to play pinochle and how to keep score. No registration necessary. Info: : 570-587-3440.

Wyoming Seminary Visitation Day, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at both the Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort. Info/register: call the Lower School Admission Office at 570-718-6610 or the Upper School Admission Office at 570-270-2160 or register online at wyomingseminary.org.

Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers Meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 Jan. 16 at the Abington Community Library. A Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County, with a mission to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment.

Fairy Tale Science Fun, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Abington Community Library. For students in grades 5-8. Includes science experiments based on favorite fairy tales. Snacks also included. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

‘Memory Loss – Is it Normal for Your Age?,’ 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Abington Community Library. Attendees will learn: what is dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, medication currently available, what is mild cognitive impairment, early disease signs, early diagnosis vs. fear, what we can do preventatively, research for new medications, what is a clinical trial and what does it involve, and significance of research in NEPA. There will be time for a questions and answers and a free memory screening at the end of the program for those interested. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Wellness Wednesdays Series: Self-Defense Workshop, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Abington Community Library. The library’s new Wellness Wednesdays Series will be begin as Tiger Karate Academy LLC presents a self defense class. Topics to be covered include: situational awareness, common attacks, and simple techniques for success. Attendees should wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

