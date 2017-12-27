Clarks Green Borough Council appoints new member, another resigns

CLARKS GREEN — The borough council appointed M. J. Igoe, of Deacons Green to fill an unexpired term at its regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to councilman David Rinaldi.

The term, which expires Dec. 31, 2019, was vacated by former Councilwomen Joan D’Oro, whose resignation was announced at the council’s Oct. 18 meeting.

Also at this month’s meeting, Councilwoman Lynne Earley submitted her resignation from council, effective at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Early served on the council for 10 years.

In a resignation letter addressed to the council members and provided to the Abington Journal by Earley, she cites family responsibilities as her reason for resigning.

“Almost eight years ago, our first grandchild was born,” she said in the letter. “Since I was still working as a schoolteacher at that time, I could not be with my daughter then. Now that I am retired, I can be with my daughter at this special time in a way that was not possible years ago. If I am going to be available for my daughter, my responsibilities to council would conflict with my role as grandmother. Also, my husband and I would like to travel without worrying about scheduled work sessions and meetings. Therefore, I feel it is necessary to step aside from my position with the closing of 2017.”

The council will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday Jan, 2 at the borough building, 104 N. Abington Road.

By Elizabeth Baumeister ebaumeister@timesleader.com