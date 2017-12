S. ABINGTON TWP. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 4032, Section 250 in South Abington Township, was scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 29.

The project, located on Shady Lane Road over Summit Lake Creek, consisted of the replacement of the existing slab on the bridge under the concrete arch associated with the DL&W Railroad with a new slab. Other work included bituminous paving, line painting and guiderail work.