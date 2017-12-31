Abington area students on Wyoming Seminary Upper School Fall, ‘17 dean’s list

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary Dean Jay Harvey announced the Abington-area students named to the Upper School dean’s list for the fall trimester of the 2017-2018 academic year, as follows:

Dean’s list high honors

Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly

Charles Kutz, of Clarks Summit

Harrison Peairs, of Clarks Summit

Dean’s list

Julia Dailey, of Clarks Summit

Jose de los Rios, of Dalton

Hannah Frels, of Dalton

Michael Giallorenzi, of Clarks Summit

Andrew Maddock, of Clarks Summit

Tyler Maddock, of Clarks Summit

Jaclyn Morgan, of Clarks Summit