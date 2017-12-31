Abington area students on Wyoming Seminary Upper School Fall, ‘17 dean’s list

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary Dean Jay Harvey announced the Abington-area students named to the Upper School dean’s list for the fall trimester of the 2017-2018 academic year, as follows:
Dean’s list high honors
Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly
Charles Kutz, of Clarks Summit
Harrison Peairs, of Clarks Summit
Dean’s list
Julia Dailey, of Clarks Summit
Jose de los Rios, of Dalton
Hannah Frels, of Dalton
Michael Giallorenzi, of Clarks Summit
Andrew Maddock, of Clarks Summit
Tyler Maddock, of Clarks Summit
Jaclyn Morgan, of Clarks Summit