Express Employment Professionals hosts holiday hiring drive

SCRANTON — The Express Employment Professionals office in Scranton hosted a Pay It Forward Hiring Drive to put unemployed individuals to work during the holiday season.

The goal of the drive was to help give encouragement and purpose to as many job seekers as possible by providing them the opportunity to earn a week’s worth of pay and help provide for their families during the holidays.

By joining Express in this hiring effort, employers gained a qualified worker and gave the gift of employment to an individual who would otherwise not work during the week of Dec. 11-17. Express associates work in short and long-term assignments in a variety of administrative, professional and commercial positions.

For every associate involved in the drive, Express pledged $50 to the Ruel Foundation, an organization that supports orphans and children in crisis in the Philippines. A total of $10,000 was raised for the cause.