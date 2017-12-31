Jobs

Express Employment Professionals hosts holiday hiring drive

December 31st, 2017 8:27 pm

Members of the Express Pros team are, from left, first row, Ashley Muriel and Amy Clegg, Owner of Express Pros Scranton. Second row, April Nawrocki, Jocelyn Irizarry, Brittany Pagnotti and Nikki Schake.
Submitted photo
Members of the Express Pros team are, from left, first row, Ashley Muriel and Amy Clegg, Owner of Express Pros Scranton. Second row, April Nawrocki, Jocelyn Irizarry, Brittany Pagnotti and Nikki Schake.

SCRANTON — The Express Employment Professionals office in Scranton hosted a Pay It Forward Hiring Drive to put unemployed individuals to work during the holiday season.

The goal of the drive was to help give encouragement and purpose to as many job seekers as possible by providing them the opportunity to earn a week’s worth of pay and help provide for their families during the holidays.

By joining Express in this hiring effort, employers gained a qualified worker and gave the gift of employment to an individual who would otherwise not work during the week of Dec. 11-17. Express associates work in short and long-term assignments in a variety of administrative, professional and commercial positions.

For every associate involved in the drive, Express pledged $50 to the Ruel Foundation, an organization that supports orphans and children in crisis in the Philippines. A total of $10,000 was raised for the cause.

Members of the Express Pros team are, from left, first row, Ashley Muriel and Amy Clegg, Owner of Express Pros Scranton. Second row, April Nawrocki, Jocelyn Irizarry, Brittany Pagnotti and Nikki Schake.
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Hiring-Drive.jpgMembers of the Express Pros team are, from left, first row, Ashley Muriel and Amy Clegg, Owner of Express Pros Scranton. Second row, April Nawrocki, Jocelyn Irizarry, Brittany Pagnotti and Nikki Schake.


