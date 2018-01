PennDOT District 4 employees recently conducted their annual Christmas Holiday Wish Program. This year, employees delivered 65 Christmas gifts for preschool students ages 3-5 from the Head Start program in Lackawanna County. From left, first row, are Marsha Boland and Dawn Foley. Second row, Joseph Cerra, Christopher Rood, John Pivovarnik, Charles Davis, Lonie Shalkowski, Thomas Capitano and Jennifer Borino.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-PennDOT-Gifts.jpg Submitted photo