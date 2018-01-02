Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society announces $4,000 scholarship

The Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society (NEPAS) is accepting applications for its annual $4,000 college scholarship, available to students who wish to pursue a career in an environmental field such as forestry, natural resources, environmental planning, environmental engineering, fish, game or wildlife management, ecology and/or environmental science.

Applicants must be from Pike, Wayne, Lackawanna or Susquehanna counties and must enroll full-time in an accredited two or four-year college or university program.

The winning applicant will receive $1,000 per year for up to four years.

The scholarship is funded by the Audubon Arts and Craft Festival held each July.

The application form is available online at at bit.ly/1PRGAn4. Applications are due to the NEPAS Scholarship Committee by April 30.