The Lackawanna County Commissioners were honored by the county’s Disability Fair Committee for their support of the group’s expo held in October. The commissioners provided seed money for the fair’s start-up and administration. Committee members presented each of the commissioners with a shirt from the event. From left, are Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, committee member Keith Williams, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni and committee member Bobby Walsh.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-Disability.jpg Submitted photo